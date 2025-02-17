Left Menu

UK-Himachal Pradesh Collaboration: A New Dawn for Turmeric Trade

The British Deputy High Commission and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu explored UK-Himachal Pradesh collaborations, focusing on turmeric export, AgriTech, and more. Led by Caroline Rowett, the delegation discussed leveraging UK expertise across sectors to enhance growth, with further meetings to solidify partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Chandigarh on Monday. Their discussions centered on enhancing collaborations, highlighting the potential export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK.

The delegation, led by UK's Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, outlined ongoing and prospective partnerships across sectors. Key areas of interest included AgriTech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and tourism. CM Sukhu was keen on leveraging the UK's expertise to propel regional growth.

Ensuring future deliberations, CM Sukhu tasked officials with organizing further meetings. Caroline Rowett emphasized UK's investment footprint in Himachal Pradesh, citing agro-industry projects in Kullu and Scottish distillery initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

