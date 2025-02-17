ABB India's Profit Surge: A Year of Financial Triumph
ABB India reported a 54% increase in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 532 crore, boosted by higher revenues. Despite a drop in total orders, the company's 2024 profit and revenue hit record highs. A dividend increase and AGM announcement were also made.
ABB India, a leader in electrification and automation, achieved a significant 54% rise in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 532 crore, driven predominantly by increased revenues.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,875 crore for CY24, marking a notable improvement from Rs 1,248 crore the previous year. Record-breaking orders and revenues characterized their financial year.
The board recommended a higher dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, with AGM scheduled for May 10. The surge in orders, revenue, and strategic decisions reflect ABB India's robust performance amid economic challenges.
