ABB India's Profit Surge: A Year of Financial Triumph

ABB India, a leader in electrification and automation, achieved a significant 54% rise in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 532 crore, driven predominantly by increased revenues.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,875 crore for CY24, marking a notable improvement from Rs 1,248 crore the previous year. Record-breaking orders and revenues characterized their financial year.

The board recommended a higher dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, with AGM scheduled for May 10. The surge in orders, revenue, and strategic decisions reflect ABB India's robust performance amid economic challenges.

