ABB India's Profit Surge: A Year of Financial Triumph

ABB India reported a 54% increase in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 532 crore, boosted by higher revenues. Despite a drop in total orders, the company's 2024 profit and revenue hit record highs. A dividend increase and AGM announcement were also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:47 IST
ABB India, a leader in electrification and automation, achieved a significant 54% rise in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 532 crore, driven predominantly by increased revenues.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,875 crore for CY24, marking a notable improvement from Rs 1,248 crore the previous year. Record-breaking orders and revenues characterized their financial year.

The board recommended a higher dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, with AGM scheduled for May 10. The surge in orders, revenue, and strategic decisions reflect ABB India's robust performance amid economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

