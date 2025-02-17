Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Defence Spending Proposals

Eurozone benchmark Bund yields surged to a two-week high on Monday, driven by fears of increased government bond supply to finance heightened fiscal spending on defence. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU executive, announced a proposal to exempt defence investments from European Union spending limits.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the eurozone benchmark, climbed to 2.5%, its highest level since January 31, amid an emergency summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the Ukraine conflict. A peace settlement in Ukraine could impact bond markets, with reduced gas prices potentially boosting the European economy and mitigating inflation.

Market dynamics suggested a 20% likelihood of a fourth European Central Bank rate cut by 2025. Analysts highlighted that elevated military spending could lead to amplified issuance, especially affecting highly indebted countries. Economists also cautioned that U.S. trade tariffs could pose deflationary risks for the eurozone.

