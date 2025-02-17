Left Menu

East Central Railway Enforces Strict Ticket Controls Amid Maha Kumbh Rush

East Central Railway is intensifying ticket enforcement to manage crowds during the Maha Kumbh in Bihar. Following a deadly stampede in New Delhi, the railway is collaborating with local authorities for crowd control at stations. Additional measures include extra ticket counters and special trains to alleviate the passenger surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:06 IST
East Central Railway Enforces Strict Ticket Controls Amid Maha Kumbh Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

East Central Railway (ECR) is stepping up efforts to enforce ticket regulations in response to the surge of passengers during the Maha Kumbh in Bihar. This move follows a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed 18 lives.

The ECR, in collaboration with district officials and police, has implemented rigorous measures to manage crowds effectively, including prohibiting ticketless entries at stations under its jurisdiction. Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra emphasized the commitment to ensuring passenger safety and smooth travel during this period.

To accommodate the influx, additional ticket counters and Kumbh Mela special trains have been deployed, while security is heightened across major stations. Authorities continue to urge travelers to plan visits flexibly and avoid peak rush times. This initiative is part of a larger effort involving state and railway officials to ensure coordinated crowd management at all major transit points during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025