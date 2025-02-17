East Central Railway Enforces Strict Ticket Controls Amid Maha Kumbh Rush
East Central Railway is intensifying ticket enforcement to manage crowds during the Maha Kumbh in Bihar. Following a deadly stampede in New Delhi, the railway is collaborating with local authorities for crowd control at stations. Additional measures include extra ticket counters and special trains to alleviate the passenger surge.
East Central Railway (ECR) is stepping up efforts to enforce ticket regulations in response to the surge of passengers during the Maha Kumbh in Bihar. This move follows a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed 18 lives.
The ECR, in collaboration with district officials and police, has implemented rigorous measures to manage crowds effectively, including prohibiting ticketless entries at stations under its jurisdiction. Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra emphasized the commitment to ensuring passenger safety and smooth travel during this period.
To accommodate the influx, additional ticket counters and Kumbh Mela special trains have been deployed, while security is heightened across major stations. Authorities continue to urge travelers to plan visits flexibly and avoid peak rush times. This initiative is part of a larger effort involving state and railway officials to ensure coordinated crowd management at all major transit points during the event.
