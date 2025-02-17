Government's Synchronised Moves: Inflation Control & Homeownership Boost

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday that the government and the Reserve Bank are collaboratively working to control inflation, aiming to support economic growth.

The minister highlighted that inflation has reduced to nearly 4%, which facilitated the Reserve Bank's first interest rate cut in over four years by 25 basis points this month.

She also emphasized addressing imported inflation and handed over keys to homebuyers from approved projects in Mumbai's metropolitan region, achieved under the SWAMIH Fund initiative, marking 50,000 completed homes.

