Government's Synchronised Moves: Inflation Control & Homeownership Boost
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the government's collaborative efforts with the Reserve Bank to manage inflation and stimulate growth. This has allowed the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates. Additionally, Sitharaman celebrated the completion of 50,000 homes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region under the SWAMIH Fund initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday that the government and the Reserve Bank are collaboratively working to control inflation, aiming to support economic growth.
The minister highlighted that inflation has reduced to nearly 4%, which facilitated the Reserve Bank's first interest rate cut in over four years by 25 basis points this month.
She also emphasized addressing imported inflation and handed over keys to homebuyers from approved projects in Mumbai's metropolitan region, achieved under the SWAMIH Fund initiative, marking 50,000 completed homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Predicts Congress Struggles: Karnataka Government's Stability at Risk
Naga Sadhus Take Third Holy Dip at Mahakumbh, Praise UP Government's Arrangements
Pakistan's Political Stalemate: Efforts to Revive Government-PTI Talks
Household Living Cost Inflation Continues to Ease, Government Says
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Modi's Kumbh Visit, Questions Government Policies