Odisha's Ambitious Budget: A Transformative Leap

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a comprehensive Rs 2.90-lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation among other transformative sectors.

Majhi, also the state's finance minister, emphasized the importance of capital investment, urban development, and industrial projects, marking this as the first full-fledged budget under the BJP government since they took power last year. The budget outlines Rs 1,70,000 crore for program expenditure, claiming the highest proportion of capital expenditure among all states.

Notable allocations include Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture, a significant 12% increase, and Rs 820 crore for tourism focusing on sustainable practices. Majhi announced 16 new initiatives, including a plan for devotees to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple and significant investments in temple complex developments and tourism infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)