Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Budget: A Transformative Leap

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a Rs 2.90-lakh crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation. This comprehensive budget, following an interim one, includes allocations for development initiatives across multiple sectors, highlighting a commitment to sustainable growth and fiscal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:18 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Budget: A Transformative Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a comprehensive Rs 2.90-lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation among other transformative sectors.

Majhi, also the state's finance minister, emphasized the importance of capital investment, urban development, and industrial projects, marking this as the first full-fledged budget under the BJP government since they took power last year. The budget outlines Rs 1,70,000 crore for program expenditure, claiming the highest proportion of capital expenditure among all states.

Notable allocations include Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture, a significant 12% increase, and Rs 820 crore for tourism focusing on sustainable practices. Majhi announced 16 new initiatives, including a plan for devotees to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple and significant investments in temple complex developments and tourism infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025