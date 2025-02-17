Odisha's Ambitious Budget: A Transformative Leap
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a Rs 2.90-lakh crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation. This comprehensive budget, following an interim one, includes allocations for development initiatives across multiple sectors, highlighting a commitment to sustainable growth and fiscal responsibility.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a comprehensive Rs 2.90-lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation among other transformative sectors.
Majhi, also the state's finance minister, emphasized the importance of capital investment, urban development, and industrial projects, marking this as the first full-fledged budget under the BJP government since they took power last year. The budget outlines Rs 1,70,000 crore for program expenditure, claiming the highest proportion of capital expenditure among all states.
Notable allocations include Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture, a significant 12% increase, and Rs 820 crore for tourism focusing on sustainable practices. Majhi announced 16 new initiatives, including a plan for devotees to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple and significant investments in temple complex developments and tourism infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Budget
- Infrastructure
- Agriculture
- Irrigation
- Growth
- Fiscal
- Development
- Investment
- Tourism
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for Sustainable Growth
Uzbekistan’s Green Revolution: Balancing Economic Growth with Sustainability Goals
Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January
Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for Balanced Economic Growth
A New Dawn: Promising Growth in White-Collar Hiring Across Sectors