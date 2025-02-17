Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy: The New Delhi Station Stampede

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in at least 18 fatalities and left 15 injured. It happened amid confusion during the Maha Kumbh Mela traveler influx. Authorities have escalated security measures, while inquiries are ongoing. Survivors and affected families recount traumatic experiences during the tragic incident.

Updated: 17-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed any conspiracy theories regarding the tragic stampede at New Delhi Station, emphasizing that there was no extraordinary rush present when the incident occurred. As investigations continue, intensified crowd control measures have been implemented, including additional security, CCTV surveillance, and designated holding areas.

The stampede, which took place on February 15, claimed at least 18 lives and left 15 others injured. Authorities, including the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force, have ramped up their efforts to manage the crowd, especially with the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which has increased passenger traffic to Prayagraj considerably.

In light of the tragedy, officials are working diligently to ensure such incidents do not repeat. Survivors of the traumatic event, along with the grieving families of the deceased, have shared heartbreaking personal stories, highlighting the profound impact of the stampede on their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

