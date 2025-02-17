Left Menu

Pilgrims' Peril: Kumbh Mela Journey Ends in Tragedy

Five returning pilgrims from the Kumbh Mela were injured in a car accident near Majhwara on Mayang Road in the Dhanpatganj area. The driver fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. Fortunately, all five are now recovering and out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:53 IST
Pilgrims' Peril: Kumbh Mela Journey Ends in Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five pilgrims traveling back from the Kumbh Mela were involved in a car accident near Majhwara, along the Mayang Road, under Dhanpatganj police jurisdiction, officials stated on Monday.

Locals quickly arrived at the scene, providing immediate assistance and transporting the injured to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Dhanpatganj, authorities added.

Police reports indicate that the vehicle was en route to Basti via a diversion from Katka Mayang when the driver fell asleep, leading to the car's rollover. Thankfully, all five injured individuals are receiving treatment and no longer in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025