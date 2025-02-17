Pilgrims' Peril: Kumbh Mela Journey Ends in Tragedy

Five pilgrims traveling back from the Kumbh Mela were involved in a car accident near Majhwara, along the Mayang Road, under Dhanpatganj police jurisdiction, officials stated on Monday.

Locals quickly arrived at the scene, providing immediate assistance and transporting the injured to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Dhanpatganj, authorities added.

Police reports indicate that the vehicle was en route to Basti via a diversion from Katka Mayang when the driver fell asleep, leading to the car's rollover. Thankfully, all five injured individuals are receiving treatment and no longer in critical condition.

