Left Menu

Chaos on the Tarmac: Delta Plane Incident at Toronto Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring eight people. The incident, involving a flight from Minneapolis, left the aircraft flipped on the snowy tarmac. Emergency services were on-site, and all passengers and crew were accounted for. Flight delays ensued as investigations continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:12 IST
Chaos on the Tarmac: Delta Plane Incident at Toronto Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, resulting in eight injuries, officials reported. The CBC television revealed footage showing the plane overturned during landing.

Video by News Channel3 Now depicted the Delta aircraft belly up on the snow-covered tarmac, with passengers evacuating calmly. The injuries comprised one critical case, with the rest considered mild to moderate. Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor, Lawrence Saindon, confirmed these details.

Following the incident involving the flight from Minneapolis, emergency teams responded swiftly, and the airport confirmed all passengers and crew members were safely accounted for. Despite multiple attempts, Delta has remained silent regarding the crash, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to launch an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025