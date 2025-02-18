Chaos on the Tarmac: Delta Plane Incident at Toronto Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, resulting in eight injuries, officials reported. The CBC television revealed footage showing the plane overturned during landing.

Video by News Channel3 Now depicted the Delta aircraft belly up on the snow-covered tarmac, with passengers evacuating calmly. The injuries comprised one critical case, with the rest considered mild to moderate. Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor, Lawrence Saindon, confirmed these details.

Following the incident involving the flight from Minneapolis, emergency teams responded swiftly, and the airport confirmed all passengers and crew members were safely accounted for. Despite multiple attempts, Delta has remained silent regarding the crash, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to launch an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)