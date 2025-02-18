Delta Airlines Plane Incident at Toronto Airport Leaves Eight Injured

A Delta Airlines aircraft from Minneapolis flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, resulting in injuries to eight individuals, including a critically injured child. The incident occurred amid adverse weather conditions, with heavy snow and strong winds sweeping the airport vicinity.

Paramedics reported that three individuals were critically injured, while Ornge air ambulance transported one pediatric patient and two adults to Toronto hospitals. Delta Airlines confirmed in a statement that initial reports suggest no fatalities. Meanwhile, emergency teams at the airport responded promptly to the situation, ensuring all 80 passengers and crew were accounted for.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board is spearheading the investigation, supported by U.S. experts. This marks the fourth significant aviation mishap in North America within a month. The CRJ900 model involved is operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary, and known for handling over 700 daily flights across North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)