Owaisi Questions RSS's Freedom Struggle Role and Bangladeshi Voter Narrative

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the RSS, questioning their role in India's fight for freedom and alleging that the group's founder, K B Hedgewar, was imprisoned for supporting the Khilafat movement rather than opposing British rule.

Speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi dismissed the presence of Bangladeshi migrants in the region as a failure of the Modi government, accusing the BJP of using the issue as a diversion from governance shortcomings to promote a Hindutva agenda.

Owaisi urged citizens to vote in large numbers in the municipal elections, asserting that a strong voter turnout would validate their participation during Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision. He claimed the Modi government has unnecessarily shifted citizenship verification responsibilities to the Election Commission.

