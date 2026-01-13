Left Menu

Owaisi Questions RSS's Freedom Struggle Role and Bangladeshi Voter Narrative

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the RSS's contribution to India's freedom struggle, questioning their narratives on Bangladeshi migrants. At a rally, he accused the BJP of using divisive tactics to divert attention from governance issues, urging voters to participate in the upcoming municipal elections as a protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:16 IST
Owaisi Questions RSS's Freedom Struggle Role and Bangladeshi Voter Narrative
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the RSS, questioning their role in India's fight for freedom and alleging that the group's founder, K B Hedgewar, was imprisoned for supporting the Khilafat movement rather than opposing British rule.

Speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi dismissed the presence of Bangladeshi migrants in the region as a failure of the Modi government, accusing the BJP of using the issue as a diversion from governance shortcomings to promote a Hindutva agenda.

Owaisi urged citizens to vote in large numbers in the municipal elections, asserting that a strong voter turnout would validate their participation during Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision. He claimed the Modi government has unnecessarily shifted citizenship verification responsibilities to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026