Trump's Trade Tariff Shake-Up: Impact on India-Iran Relations

US President Donald Trump has declared that any country engaged in commerce with Iran will face a hefty 25% tariff on its trade with the United States. This bold move, implemented immediately, could significantly impact Iran's primary trading partners, including India, China, and the UAE.

India is particularly vulnerable, given its status as one of Iran's top trade allies. The US has already slapped a 50% tariff on India, among the world's highest, encompassing a 25% levy on Delhi's Russian energy purchases. Major exports from India to Iran include rice and pharmaceuticals, while imports include dry fruits and chemicals.

A cornerstone of India-Iran relations, the Chabahar port, is at stake. Situated on Iran's strategic southern coast, the port is integral to both nations' trade ambitions. India's involvement in its development underscores the complex geopolitical interplay in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)