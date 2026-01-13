Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Thomas Kuthiravattam Passes Away

Senior Kerala Congress leader Thomas Kuthiravattam has died, as confirmed by party sources on Tuesday. The respected politician was 80 and succumbed to age-related ailments after a prolonged period of rest. Kuthiravattam, hailing from Kallissery in Chengannur, was widely recognized in Kerala politics for his longstanding contributions and leadership.

His tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, from 1985 to 1991, was marked by significant advocacy for Kerala's interests. During these years, he established himself as a prominent representative of the state's political aspirations at the national level.

The passing of Kuthiravattam drew condolences from key political figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who remembered his service and dedication to the state and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)