Potential Air Alliance Boosts Competition in Australia

Australia's competition regulator has revealed plans to approve a major airline alliance between Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways. The proposal aims to establish a five-year cooperative framework for flights linking Doha with four major Australian capitals.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) initially granted an interim approval to Virgin Australia in November, permitting them to market and sell up to 28 weekly return flights between Doha and the cities of Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey emphasized the potential public benefits, such as more flight choices, improved connectivity, convenience, and enhanced loyalty programs for travelers.

This proposed alliance positions Virgin Australia, a primary domestic competitor to Qantas Airways—with its international partnership with Dubai's Emirates—as a significant contender. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is seeking further approval to acquire a 25% stake in Virgin Australia as the airline eyes a return to public ownership. The ACCC is open to feedback on its draft determination before arriving at a conclusive decision by March or April.

