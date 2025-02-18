Left Menu

Delta Jet's Dramatic Flip: Investigations Underway in Toronto Crash

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped during a snowy landing in Toronto, injuring 18 people. Authorities are investigating the crash that caused critical injuries to three passengers, including a child. Despite the severe accident, no fatalities occurred, highlighting the resilience of modern aviation technology.

Updated: 18-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:46 IST
A Delta Air Lines regional jet experienced a dramatic accident at Toronto Pearson Airport, landing upside down amid snowy, windy conditions. The incident injured 18 of the 80 passengers on board, with three suffering critical injuries, including a child. Montreal-based air ambulance personnel responded promptly to the scene.

Delta confirmed that its Endeavor Air subsidiary-operated CRJ900 model was involved in the crash. The aircraft, built by Bombardier, lost at least one wing during the incident. Investigations by Canadian authorities are underway to determine the cause. Passenger John Nelson documented the chaotic aftermath, noting there was no sign of trouble before touchdown.

Weather conditions played a significant role, as gusting winds and blowing snow were reported. Aviation experts stressed pilots' skill in such conditions. The event stands out globally but underscores aviation advancements that ensured all 80 on board survived. Runway closures may impact coming flights as authorities investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

