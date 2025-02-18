Potential U.S. Tariff Impact on Indian Exports: A Grim Projection

A new report by the State Bank of India evaluates the economic repercussions of a hypothetical 20% flat tariff on Indian exports to the United States. The report forecasts a potential GDP loss of 50 basis points, emphasizing a value-added loss across multiple sectors, cumulatively reaching billions of dollars.

The simulation pinpoints agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing as severely impacted, anticipating a loss of USD 1,543.4 million. The financial sector is projected to face a USD 1,426.9 million deficit, followed by chemicals and textiles, with losses anticipated at USD 1,106.5 million and USD 1,076.0 million respectively.

Though this scenario is deemed improbable, the SBI report serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities that trade restrictions introduce for economies dependent on external markets. As India and the U.S. continue to engage in trade talks, both nations have adjusted tariff structures to reflect shifting economic priorities and trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)