Tragedy Strikes: Four Family Members Killed in Road Accident

A road accident on Tuesday morning took the lives of four family members in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle.

The tragic incident took place on the Rewa-Semariya Road, just 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, according to local police sources.

The accident spurred a protest by distraught villagers and family members, while officials stated that steps are underway to formally register the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)