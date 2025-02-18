Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Four Family Members Killed in Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district left four family members dead and one injured after a motorcycle was hit by a truck. The incident occurred near Marha village, leading to villagers staging a protest. Authorities are currently registering a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A road accident on Tuesday morning took the lives of four family members in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle.

The tragic incident took place on the Rewa-Semariya Road, just 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, according to local police sources.

The accident spurred a protest by distraught villagers and family members, while officials stated that steps are underway to formally register the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

