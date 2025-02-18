Tragedy Strikes: Four Family Members Killed in Road Accident
A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district left four family members dead and one injured after a motorcycle was hit by a truck. The incident occurred near Marha village, leading to villagers staging a protest. Authorities are currently registering a case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A road accident on Tuesday morning took the lives of four family members in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle.
The tragic incident took place on the Rewa-Semariya Road, just 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, according to local police sources.
The accident spurred a protest by distraught villagers and family members, while officials stated that steps are underway to formally register the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rewa
- family
- truck
- motorcycle
- roadblock
- police
- protest
- caseregistration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motorcycle India Accelerates with 14% Sales Boost
Ola Electric Unveils Futuristic Roadster X: Revolutionizing India's Motorcycle Mobility
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck Collisions in Madhya Pradesh
Four killed, one injured in collision between two trucks in MP's Umaria district: Police.
Tensions Rise in Baramulla: Truck Driver Killed at Army Checkpoint