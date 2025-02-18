Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Chinese Aircraft's Daring Maneuvers Over Disputed Waters

The Philippine coast guard has accused the Chinese navy of executing dangerous flight maneuvers near a government aircraft over the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, posing significant risks to safety. This incident highlights ongoing tensions regarding territorial claims in the region.

Updated: 18-02-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine coast guard on Tuesday issued a sharp rebuke against the Chinese navy, accusing it of conducting dangerous flight maneuvers. This accusation followed an incident where a Chinese aircraft flew perilously close to a Philippine government plane in the disputed airspace above the South China Sea.

The coast guard's statement asserted that these actions posed a severe threat to both the pilots and passengers aboard the aircraft, escalating tensions further between the two nations. The confrontation occurred while the Philippine vessel was performing its routine maritime domain awareness patrol over the Scarborough Shoal.

This latest encounter underscores the fragile nature of territorial relations in the South China Sea, where conflicting claims frequently ignite diplomatic rows and heighten regional uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

