Race for the Helm: 82 Applicants Vying for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO
Norway's central bank has received 82 applications for the CEO position of its sovereign wealth fund, with current CEO Nicolai Tangen seeking another term. Tangen believes his work is incomplete, sparking competition among other applicants who aim for leadership of the financial powerhouse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
On Tuesday, Norway's central bank revealed that it has attracted an impressive 82 applicants for the coveted position of CEO of the country's sovereign wealth fund.
Among the hopefuls is the current CEO, Nicolai Tangen, who publicly expressed his desire to continue in the role, asserting that he has more to accomplish.
Tangen's reapplication has set the stage for a heated competition as numerous contenders aim to take the reins of the world's largest wealth fund, which plays a crucial role in the global financial ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumbh stampede: SC terms incident as unfortunate, asks petitioner to move HC.
Global Market Turmoil: The Aftermath of Trump's Tariff Shockwaves
Mass Wedding Food Poisoning Incident in Udaipur: The Aftermath
UPDATE 1-Palestinians appeal for help with short-term shelter in Gaza
Pacific Coast Highway Reopens Amidst Aftermath of Palisades Fire