Race for the Helm: 82 Applicants Vying for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO

On Tuesday, Norway's central bank revealed that it has attracted an impressive 82 applicants for the coveted position of CEO of the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Among the hopefuls is the current CEO, Nicolai Tangen, who publicly expressed his desire to continue in the role, asserting that he has more to accomplish.

Tangen's reapplication has set the stage for a heated competition as numerous contenders aim to take the reins of the world's largest wealth fund, which plays a crucial role in the global financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)