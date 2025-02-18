Trade Showdown: India's Export Sectors Brace for U.S. Tariffs

The specter of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs from early April is generating jitters among India’s exporters in sectors ranging from automobiles to agriculture. Analysts at Citi Research project potential annual losses could amount to $7 billion.

Officials in India await clarity on tariff calculations to gauge the full economic repercussions. In preparation, they are crafting strategies to mitigate these impacts and are also focusing on a U.S. trade deal proposal aimed at tariff reduction and expanding bilateral trade.

Particularly at risk, according to Citi analysts, are the sectors dealing in chemicals, metal products, and jewelry, followed by automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and food products. The Indian government is active in repositioning their trade strategy, reducing tariffs on selected items and considering further adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)