Left Menu

Vietnam's Sweeping Bureaucratic Reform: Streamlining Government for Efficiency

Vietnam's National Assembly has approved a sweeping bureaucratic reform plan to cut a fifth of government bodies, targeting cost reduction and improved efficiency. Ministries will be consolidated, and the government expects increased efficiency while preserving project approvals. The restructuring aligns with similar global post-pandemic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:45 IST
Vietnam's Sweeping Bureaucratic Reform: Streamlining Government for Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's National Assembly has taken a decisive step toward enhancing administrative efficiency by approving a significant bureaucratic reform plan. The reform aims to slash up to 20% of government bodies, reducing the number of ministries from 18 to 14, effective March 1.

The ambitious plan, which was backed by over 97% of lawmakers, involves cutting a substantial portion of the state apparatus, including agencies and state television channels. The move is positioned as a cost-effective measure to boost the system's overall efficiency, according to To Lam, General Secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

The restructuring effort, welcomed by investors and officials, coincides with global post-pandemic economic strategies and includes merging key ministries. Officials assure that ongoing and future project approvals will remain unaffected, despite expected short-term administrative delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025