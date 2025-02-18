Vietnam's Sweeping Bureaucratic Reform: Streamlining Government for Efficiency

Vietnam's National Assembly has taken a decisive step toward enhancing administrative efficiency by approving a significant bureaucratic reform plan. The reform aims to slash up to 20% of government bodies, reducing the number of ministries from 18 to 14, effective March 1.

The ambitious plan, which was backed by over 97% of lawmakers, involves cutting a substantial portion of the state apparatus, including agencies and state television channels. The move is positioned as a cost-effective measure to boost the system's overall efficiency, according to To Lam, General Secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

The restructuring effort, welcomed by investors and officials, coincides with global post-pandemic economic strategies and includes merging key ministries. Officials assure that ongoing and future project approvals will remain unaffected, despite expected short-term administrative delays.

