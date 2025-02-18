Tensions Soar as Chinese and Philippine Forces Clash in South China Sea

The Philippine coast guard accused the Chinese navy of engaging in perilous flight maneuvers that posed a serious safety risk, flying close to a Philippine aircraft patrolling a disputed area in the South China Sea. The aircraft, conducting a maritime domain awareness flight over the Scarborough Shoal, was approached by a Chinese helicopter within just three meters, which the Philippines described as a blatant violation of aviation norms.

China's military countered, stating the Philippine aircraft had intruded into its airspace and was disseminating false accounts. The Chinese Southern Theatre Command reported mobilizing naval and air forces to monitor and expel the Philippine aircraft, asserting this action violated China's sovereignty, intensifying the discord over the region.

The contested Scarborough Shoal, crucial for its rich fishing grounds, is one of many hotspots in the South China Sea, over which Beijing asserts dominion despite a 2016 arbitration ruling against its expansive claims. The incident underscores the fragile peace in this geopolitically significant maritime corridor, crucial for global trade.

