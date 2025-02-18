Left Menu

Delta Air Lines' Toronto Incident: 19 Released from Hospital

Delta Air Lines announced that out of 21 passengers taken to hospitals following a plane crash in Toronto, 19 have been released. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the cause of the aircraft flipping upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:23 IST
  • Canada

Nineteen of the 21 passengers hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines plane crash in Toronto have been released, the airline reported Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday, involving an Endeavor Air-operated CRJ900 aircraft that overturned upon landing.

Investigation efforts are being spearheaded by Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) to determine the circumstances that led to the jet flipping over upon its arrival at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

The probe aims to uncover potential mechanical failures or external factors that may have contributed to the crash. Reporting was conducted by Allison Lampert in Montreal, David Shepardson in Toronto, and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, with editing by Chizu Nomiyama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

