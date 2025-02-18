Left Menu

Bridging the Employment Gap: MoLE Partners with APNA

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has partnered with recruitment platform APNA to add 10 lakh jobs annually to the National Career Service portal, enhancing employment opportunities and fostering economic growth by connecting jobseekers with employers across India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has made a strategic move to enhance job opportunities in India by partnering with recruitment platform APNA. This collaboration is set to introduce 10 lakh jobs annually to the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The NCS portal, since its inception, has registered over 40 lakh employers and facilitated 4.40 crore vacancies, playing an instrumental role in bridging the gap between jobseekers and employers. With nearly 10 lakh vacancies available at any given time, the platform ensures a steady stream of opportunities for jobseekers.

This new partnership with APNA aims to further strengthen domestic employment avenues, boosting economic growth and driving workforce development across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

