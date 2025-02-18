Sweeping Workforce Reductions at FDIC Amid Trump Administration's Bureaucracy Cuts

On Monday evening, a number of employees were dismissed from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as the Trump administration undertakes efforts to minimize the federal workforce.

Staff at the bank-monitoring FDIC woke to an announcement of these firings on Tuesday. An internal email, reviewed by Reuters, disclosed that 'certain probationary employees' had been separated from their positions, although precise figures remain undisclosed. Over 500 employees reportedly worked at the FDIC for less than a year, according to the Department of Government Efficiency's website.

The move is part of a broader initiative across the federal landscape, with thousands of new hires dismissed in a strategic attempt to reduce bureaucracy. The reductions, impacting the 6,000-person agency, occur despite warnings from agency reviews indicating recruitment and retention issues. Moreover, the FDIC's inspector general reported in 2024 that a considerable portion of the workforce is nearing retirement by 2027.

