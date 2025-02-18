Left Menu

Japanese Giants Nippon Steel and JFE Steel Acquire Stake in Australian Coal Mine

The Competition Commission of India has approved Nippon Steel and JFE Steel's acquisition of a 30% stake in Queensland's Blackwater coal mine. Nippon Steel will acquire 20%, and JFE Steel 10%. The acquisition involves long-term coal offtake agreements for steel production, promoting fair competition in the market.

Updated: 18-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:27 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Japanese steelmakers Nippon Steel and JFE Steel for their joint acquisition of a 30% stake in the Queensland-based Blackwater coal mine. Nippon Steel will take a 20% share, while JFE Steel will acquire 10%.

The acquisition involves a strategic move where NS Blackwater Pty Ltd, owned by Nippon Steel, and JFE Steel Australia Pty Ltd will now manage their interests in the Australian mine. The collaboration also includes long-term coal offtake rights with Whitehaven Coal, ensuring a steady supply of coking coal for steel production.

This decision aligns with regulatory standards that monitor and promote fair competition in the market, ensuring no anti-competitive practices occur within the coal and steel industries. The deal reflects the ongoing strategic partnerships between Australian and Japanese corporations in resource acquisition and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

