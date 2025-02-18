Maharashtra Extends High Security Registration Plates Deadline for Vehicles
The Maharashtra transport department has extended the deadline for affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to April 30, 2025. Over five lakh vehicles have been fitted with HSRPs, aiming to curb theft and unify number plates for effective enforcement of traffic rules.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra transport department has announced an extension for the deadline to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on older vehicles. Initially set for March 31, 2025, the deadline has now been pushed to April 30, 2025, to accommodate more owners. HSRPs are designed to prevent vehicle theft through enhanced security features.
A senior official disclosed that more than five lakh vehicles, registered before April 1, 2019, have already been fitted with these plates. This initiative aims to reduce theft and bring uniformity to the number plates for more effective traffic rule enforcement. Vehicle owners are urged to comply to avoid fines under specific motor vehicle regulations.
The government's transport commissioner's office has appointed three agencies for the installation task: Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd for Zone 1, Real Mazon India Ltd for Zone 2, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd for Zone 3. The plates, crafted from an aluminium alloy with advanced features, are tamper-proof and contain various security markers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Overhaul: Rebuilding Aviation Safety from Ground Up
Heightened Security, Record Seizures Ahead of Delhi Elections
Philippine-U.S. Joint Air Patrols: Ensuring Maritime Security
New ChatGPT rival DeepSeek poses significant safety risks, experts warn
Delhi Police Bolster Security for Assembly Elections: Unprecedented Measures in Place