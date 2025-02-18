Maharashtra Extends High Security Registration Plates Deadline for Vehicles

The Maharashtra transport department has announced an extension for the deadline to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on older vehicles. Initially set for March 31, 2025, the deadline has now been pushed to April 30, 2025, to accommodate more owners. HSRPs are designed to prevent vehicle theft through enhanced security features.

A senior official disclosed that more than five lakh vehicles, registered before April 1, 2019, have already been fitted with these plates. This initiative aims to reduce theft and bring uniformity to the number plates for more effective traffic rule enforcement. Vehicle owners are urged to comply to avoid fines under specific motor vehicle regulations.

The government's transport commissioner's office has appointed three agencies for the installation task: Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd for Zone 1, Real Mazon India Ltd for Zone 2, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd for Zone 3. The plates, crafted from an aluminium alloy with advanced features, are tamper-proof and contain various security markers.

(With inputs from agencies.)