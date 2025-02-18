Left Menu

Infosys Postpones Internal Assessments Amid Layoff Controversy

Infosys has delayed internal assessments for its trainees by a week following the recent controversy over layoffs of over 300 freshers at its Mysuru campus. This postponement is meant to provide additional preparation time. IT employee union NITES has intervened, alleging unfair layoffs and involving government action.

Updated: 18-02-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In a move to quell unrest, Infosys has postponed internal assessments for trainees by a week, amidst the uproar over the recent layoffs of over 300 freshers at its Mysuru campus.

Infosys stated that the delay aims to give trainees more preparation time, countering claims by the IT employee union NITES that its intervention and government pressure influenced the decision.

NITES continues its fight against what it terms 'unfair layoffs.' The union has called on government agencies for support, with Infosys maintaining that no external requests prompted their decision. The controversy underscores the ongoing struggle for fair employment practices in the IT sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

