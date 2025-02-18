Infosys Postpones Internal Assessments Amid Layoff Controversy

In a move to quell unrest, Infosys has postponed internal assessments for trainees by a week, amidst the uproar over the recent layoffs of over 300 freshers at its Mysuru campus.

Infosys stated that the delay aims to give trainees more preparation time, countering claims by the IT employee union NITES that its intervention and government pressure influenced the decision.

NITES continues its fight against what it terms 'unfair layoffs.' The union has called on government agencies for support, with Infosys maintaining that no external requests prompted their decision. The controversy underscores the ongoing struggle for fair employment practices in the IT sector.

