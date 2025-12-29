Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has made a significant move in the technology sector, acquiring a 25% stake in top IT infrastructure provider Selectel through companies he controls.

The acquisition, valued at 16 billion roubles ($206 million), was announced by T-Technologies, a firm linked to the transaction. Catalytic People, the joint venture between Potanin's holding Interros and T-Technologies, executed the deal.

Potanin, also the CEO and largest shareholder of Russian metals giant Nornickel, previously expanded his IT interests with a stake in Yandex, highlightIng his growing tech presence. Selectel reported a 42% revenue increase for the first nine months of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)