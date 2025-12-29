Left Menu

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has expanded his investments in the technology sector by acquiring a 25% stake in Selectel through a joint venture. This follows his earlier acquisition of shares in internet giant Yandex. Selectel's revenue saw significant growth in 2025.

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector
Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has made a significant move in the technology sector, acquiring a 25% stake in top IT infrastructure provider Selectel through companies he controls.

The acquisition, valued at 16 billion roubles ($206 million), was announced by T-Technologies, a firm linked to the transaction. Catalytic People, the joint venture between Potanin's holding Interros and T-Technologies, executed the deal.

Potanin, also the CEO and largest shareholder of Russian metals giant Nornickel, previously expanded his IT interests with a stake in Yandex, highlightIng his growing tech presence. Selectel reported a 42% revenue increase for the first nine months of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

