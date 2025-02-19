Left Menu

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

A survey by Brightmine reveals that UK employers held pay increases at the lowest levels since 2021, maintaining a 3% median award. The move comes as businesses grapple with economic pressures, with future wage growth potentially affected by rising social security contributions and a stagnating economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:35 IST
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the latest economic update, UK employers have maintained pay increases at the lowest level seen since 2021, with median awards holding steady at 3% in the past three months, according to a new survey by Brightmine. This reflects a trend towards modest pay rises amid economic challenges.

Brightmine has highlighted concerns that an upcoming increase in employers' social security contributions, combined with a hike in the minimum wage, could further impact pay decisions, leading to slower wage growth. Despite a brief economic uptick in late 2024, the Bank of England forecasts a slowdown in pay increases.

While turnover rates remained stable throughout 2024, Brightmine's Sheila Attwood warns that balancing cost control with competitive pay is crucial to prevent potential staffing challenges in the coming year. Effective retention measures could be vital in maintaining workforce stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025