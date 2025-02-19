China Strengthens Ties with Bolivia at UN Meeting

In a significant political move, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened with Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa at the United Nations this Tuesday. During the meeting, as per statements from the Chinese ministry, Wang Yi expressed China's readiness to enhance the strategic partnership with Bolivia continually.

The dialogue underlined China's ongoing efforts to cement its relations with Latin American countries. Wang Yi assured Sosa of China's steadfast friendship and enduring partnership with the region, reflecting China's broader geopolitical strategy.

Wang also iterated a strong message emphasizing that Latin America should be governed by its own people rather than being seen as a subordinate region. This statement aligns with China's stance on supporting sovereignty and opposing external interferences. The interaction highlights China's diplomatic maneuvers to fortify its presence and influence in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)