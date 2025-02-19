New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut Sparks Economic Revival

In an unexpected move, New Zealand's central bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% as it aims to stimulate a faltering economy amid slowing inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) revealed a future rate forecast lower than its previous projections, indicating potential cuts ahead.

The new rate track aligns closely with market expectations, setting a contrast to the more conservative monetary policies in Australia and the U.S. Following the RBNZ's decision, the New Zealand dollar weakened, while 90-day bank bill futures saw a significant rally. The central bank stated its readiness to cut rates further if economic conditions develop as expected.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr emphasized the urgency of their approach, aiming for a rate around 3% by year-end. Despite a significant rate increase since late 2021 to curb inflation, the economy's slowdown prompted policymakers to act. With inflation stabilizing but global uncertainties persisting, including U.S. trade policies, the RBNZ remains focused on reviving domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)