Tragic Collision: Devotees' Journey to Maha Kumbh Ends in Disaster

A bus carrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a stationary truck on the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, resulting in one death and 18 injuries. The bus, traveling from Jagdalpur, crashed into the broken-down truck. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaurela | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in India has claimed the life of one individual and injured 18 others, as a bus transporting devotees to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a stationary truck. The incident unfolded along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred between 6 am and 7 am near Kahairjhiti village. Police teams from both Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Chhattisgarh, swiftly responded to the scene. The private bus was en route from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj, a journey meant for spiritual pilgrimage.

According to police, the bus helper died at the scene, and 18 others onboard sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the Anuppur district hospital. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

