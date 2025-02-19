Tragic Collision: Devotees' Journey to Maha Kumbh Ends in Disaster

A tragic road accident in India has claimed the life of one individual and injured 18 others, as a bus transporting devotees to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a stationary truck. The incident unfolded along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred between 6 am and 7 am near Kahairjhiti village. Police teams from both Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Chhattisgarh, swiftly responded to the scene. The private bus was en route from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj, a journey meant for spiritual pilgrimage.

According to police, the bus helper died at the scene, and 18 others onboard sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the Anuppur district hospital. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)