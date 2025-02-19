Left Menu

Tragedy on Jharkhand Roads: Eight Lives Lost in Accidents

Eight people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih district. Six fatalities occurred in the Madhuban area late Tuesday night, while two others died in Bagodar on Wednesday morning. Both accidents involved collisions, one with a motorcycle and the other with an electric pole.

At least eight people were tragically killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Six of the victims lost their lives in the Madhuban area late on Tuesday when the vehicle they were in crashed into a motorcycle and then hit a roadside tree, according to Dumri Sub Divisional Police Officer Sumit Prasad.

In a separate incident, two more individuals died early Wednesday morning in the Bagodar area after the motorcycle they were riding collided with an electric pole, a police source reported.

