Global Markets Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

Global markets held firm on Wednesday, maintaining near-record highs, as investors largely ignored U.S. President Donald Trump's newest tariff threats targeting automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Despite these threats, stocks across Europe remained steady, with gains in drugmakers and miners helping mitigate a decline in UK equities amid rising inflation data. Experts suggest that while tariffs could impact global financial markets, they remain just a piece of a much larger economic puzzle.

Elsewhere, the anticipation of increased defense spending as European leaders pledge support for Ukraine, and developments from this weekend’s German elections, continue to shape market dynamics.

