Global Markets Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

Global stocks remain resilient despite U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff threats. Investors seem indifferent to Trump's trade policies, viewing them as a part of typical bargaining tactics. Meanwhile, European and Asian markets show mixed reactions with ongoing geopolitical developments influencing investor sentiment.

Updated: 19-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:41 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Global markets held firm on Wednesday, maintaining near-record highs, as investors largely ignored U.S. President Donald Trump's newest tariff threats targeting automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Despite these threats, stocks across Europe remained steady, with gains in drugmakers and miners helping mitigate a decline in UK equities amid rising inflation data. Experts suggest that while tariffs could impact global financial markets, they remain just a piece of a much larger economic puzzle.

Elsewhere, the anticipation of increased defense spending as European leaders pledge support for Ukraine, and developments from this weekend’s German elections, continue to shape market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

