India and Qatar: Navigating Potential Free Trade Dynamics

India and Qatar are considering a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement to expand trade. However, India faces challenges in the petrochemical sector, risking domestic market imbalance due to tariff concessions. Cautious evaluation is necessary to ensure trade benefits while addressing the trade deficit with Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is cautiously exploring the possibility of a free trade agreement with Qatar, specifically in the petrochemical sector, as both nations possess robust industries in this segment. Economic think tank, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), has highlighted the importance of being vigilant about tariff concessions potentially affecting India's domestic markets.

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani resulted in mutual interest in a comprehensive economic partnership aimed at doubling trade to USD 28 billion by 2030. Normally, such an agreement involves significant customs duty reductions and relaxed service trade regulations.

India's imports from Qatar have surged significantly, leading to a trade imbalance. Key imports include LNG and petroleum products, whereas India's exports are relatively minor. The potential trade agreement necessitates a balanced approach to avoid exacerbating the existing trade deficit, experts say.

