India's Oilmeals Export Faces a 9% Dip Amidst Lower Shipments

India experienced a 9% decline in its oilmeals export, which reached 36 lakh tonne in the April-January period of the current fiscal year, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). Reduced shipments of rapeseed and castorseed meals significantly contributed to this downturn.

During the 2024-25 period, oilmeals exports totaled 36,03,030 tonne compared to 39,74,351 tonne in the previous year. Despite this, there's good news as the export of soyabean meal rose to 17.71 lakh tonne from last year's 15.86 lakh tonne.

Conversely, rapeseed meal exports plummeted to 15,42,032 tonne from 18,95,454 tonne, and castorseed meal exports dropped to 2,58,005 tonne from 3,27,261 tonne. Notably, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Bangladesh are the major markets for Indian oilmeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)