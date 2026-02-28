Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter Roll Transformation: Key Updates Unveiled

The Election Commission is poised to release West Bengal's post-SIR electoral rolls, streamlining the voter list ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The overhaul categorizes names as 'approved', 'deleted', or 'under adjudication', reflecting significant changes from previous drafts. Supplemental rolls will continue the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is ready to unveil the updated electoral rolls for West Bengal, marking a significant phase in preparing for the 2026 assembly elections. The comprehensive overhaul has scrutinized the list, notably reducing the electorate from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

This update, set for release on Saturday, will classify voters into 'approved', 'deleted', and 'under adjudication' categories. Officials noted that the deletion of over 58 lakh names stems from factors like death, migration, or duplication. The ongoing revision process has sparked both scrutiny and political debate.

The new rolls will be available online and at local offices, signaling continued efforts in addressing the 60 lakh cases under adjudication. Supplementary lists will also follow as part of this extensive review, marking the first significant update since 2002.

