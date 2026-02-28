Left Menu

US-Pakistan Relations: Trump's Positive Outlook Amidst Tensions

As tensions escalate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump expressed his positive relations with Pakistan, highlighting the country's great leadership. Trump addressed concerns regarding the conflict with Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of Pakistan's self-defense. The US continues to monitor the situation closely.

Updated: 28-02-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:01 IST
Donald Trump

Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has commented on his favorable relations with Pakistan, asserting the country is performing exceptionally well under its leadership.

Trump's remarks came in response to inquiries about Pakistan's conflict with Afghanistan and whether he would step in to mediate.

The US closely observes the ongoing conflict and recognizes Pakistan's right to defend itself against aggression from the Taliban, as stated by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

Latest News

