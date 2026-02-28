Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Money Plane Disaster Strikes Bolivia's Capital

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules C-130 cargo plane crashed while carrying newly printed currency, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread chaos. The incident occurred near El Alto, adjacent to Bolivia's capital, La Paz. Rescue operations were hampered by onlookers collecting scattered bills, leading to the military securing the site.

Updated: 28-02-2026 08:55 IST
A Bolivian Air Force Hercules C-130 cargo plane, transporting newly printed currency, tragically crashed near Bolivia's capital, La Paz, on Friday. The accident resulted in at least 15 fatalities and considerable damage to nearby vehicles, according to Defense Minister Marcelo Salinas.

The incident occurred as the aircraft veered off the runway upon landing at an airport in El Alto, adjacent to the capital, before coming to a halt in a nearby field. Witnesses watched as firefighters extinguished the flames engulfing the aircraft while social media highlighted disturbing scenes of debris, destroyed vehicles, and human casualties.

The chaotic aftermath saw hundreds rushing to collect scattered banknotes, obstructing rescue efforts. The situation prompted intervention from over 500 soldiers and 100 police officers. Central Bank President David Espinoza, who oversaw the destruction of the cash boxes, stated the bills held no legal value as they never entered circulation.

