Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Early Morning Accident

Four individuals lost their lives following a car collision with a parked lorry in Ramanattukara on Saturday. Police have identified the deceased and reported one survivor with serious injuries. A comprehensive investigation is underway, involving both police and the Motor Vehicles Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:56 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Early Morning Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident early Saturday morning, four individuals perished when their car collided with a parked lorry at Modern Bazar in Ramanattukara. Police identified the deceased as Dhinil from Ramanattukara, and Ajeesh, Vimal, and Shyamlal, all from Feroke.

A fifth passenger, Dhijil from Pantheerankavu, is hospitalized with serious injuries. The accident occurred around 3.25 am, prompting a prompt response from local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services, who managed to rescue all trapped individuals from the wreckage.

A detailed investigation has been launched, with the police examining CCTV footage and registering a case. The Motor Vehicles Department will also conduct an inquiry to determine the cause. The deceased will be returned to their families following postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tremors in Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam's DMK Move Sparks Controversy

Political Tremors in Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam's DMK Move Sparks Controversy

 India
2
High Court Shields Shankaracharya with Anticipatory Bail in POCSO Case

High Court Shields Shankaracharya with Anticipatory Bail in POCSO Case

 India
3
Deadly Sea Skirmish: U.S.-Cuba Tensions Soar As Exiles Launch Armed Attack

Deadly Sea Skirmish: U.S.-Cuba Tensions Soar As Exiles Launch Armed Attack

 Global
4
Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime

Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026