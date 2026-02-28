Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Early Morning Accident
Four individuals lost their lives following a car collision with a parked lorry in Ramanattukara on Saturday. Police have identified the deceased and reported one survivor with serious injuries. A comprehensive investigation is underway, involving both police and the Motor Vehicles Department.
In a tragic accident early Saturday morning, four individuals perished when their car collided with a parked lorry at Modern Bazar in Ramanattukara. Police identified the deceased as Dhinil from Ramanattukara, and Ajeesh, Vimal, and Shyamlal, all from Feroke.
A fifth passenger, Dhijil from Pantheerankavu, is hospitalized with serious injuries. The accident occurred around 3.25 am, prompting a prompt response from local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services, who managed to rescue all trapped individuals from the wreckage.
A detailed investigation has been launched, with the police examining CCTV footage and registering a case. The Motor Vehicles Department will also conduct an inquiry to determine the cause. The deceased will be returned to their families following postmortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
