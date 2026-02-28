Left Menu

Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations

A second bomb threat within 36 hours heightened security at Kanpur Central Railway Station. Despite extensive searches, no suspicious objects were found. Police traced the threat call to a man claiming his phone was lost, sparking further investigations to identify the real caller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A second bomb threat at Kanpur Central Railway Station prompted an extensive security operation on Friday evening, though no suspicious items were found. Police received a chilling call threatening an explosion, leading to a massive deployment of security personnel and bomb disposal experts at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Satyajeet Gupta reported that Friday's threat mirrored an earlier one on Thursday, sending police and administrative teams into action to secure the area. The search operations covered all possible danger zones, but eventually, no explosives were detected, allowing regular activities to resume as panic subsided.

In unraveling the origin of Friday's threat, authorities traced the call to a man named Anil, who claimed his mobile phone had gone missing. Police are now combing through call records and CCTV footage to track down the actual perpetrator behind these unsettling threats.

