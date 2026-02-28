Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations

A second bomb threat at Kanpur Central Railway Station prompted an extensive security operation on Friday evening, though no suspicious items were found. Police received a chilling call threatening an explosion, leading to a massive deployment of security personnel and bomb disposal experts at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Satyajeet Gupta reported that Friday's threat mirrored an earlier one on Thursday, sending police and administrative teams into action to secure the area. The search operations covered all possible danger zones, but eventually, no explosives were detected, allowing regular activities to resume as panic subsided.

In unraveling the origin of Friday's threat, authorities traced the call to a man named Anil, who claimed his mobile phone had gone missing. Police are now combing through call records and CCTV footage to track down the actual perpetrator behind these unsettling threats.