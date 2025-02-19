Yamaha Expands Market Presence with New Showrooms in Tamil Nadu

India Yamaha Motor, a key player in the automotive industry, has announced the opening of two new 'Blue Square' showrooms in Tamil Nadu, taking its statewide presence to 79 locations. The subsidiary of Japanese auto major Yamaha inaugurated Walters MotoHub in Kolathur and Samukh Motors in Sholinganallur, aiming to further strengthen its market position.

The 'Blue Square' showrooms are crafted to offer a tailored premium motorcycling experience, reflecting Yamaha's racing heritage through their distinctive 'Blue' symbol. These centers are set to become focal points for enthusiastic motorcyclists, showcasing Yamaha's legacy in motor sports.

The outlets display premium motorcycles and scooters, alongside accessories and spare parts, offering models such as the 321cc YZF-R3 and MT03, amongst others. By expanding its retail network, India Yamaha Motor seeks to appeal to a broader audience and solidify its foothold in the competitive Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)