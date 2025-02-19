Delta Air Lines CEO Praises Crew in Harrowing Toronto Crash

Delta Air Lines' CEO Ed Bastian has asserted that the experienced crew aboard the regional jet that flipped upon landing in Toronto was well-prepared for such emergencies.

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, Bastian praised the crew's rapid evacuation maneuvers while highlighting rigorous safety training at Delta.

Investigations into the crash, which injured 21 but is expected to result in no fatalities, are underway as experts analyze black boxes. Weather challenges during Toronto's landing marked another layer of complexity.

