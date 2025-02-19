Left Menu

Delta Air Lines CEO Praises Crew in Harrowing Toronto Crash

Delta Air Lines' regional jet incident in Toronto injured 21 people but was handled admirably by an experienced crew. CEO Ed Bastian commended their quick response and assured the public of air travel's safety. Investigators are analyzing the black boxes, and weather conditions were challenging during landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:04 IST
Delta Air Lines CEO Praises Crew in Harrowing Toronto Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines' CEO Ed Bastian has asserted that the experienced crew aboard the regional jet that flipped upon landing in Toronto was well-prepared for such emergencies.

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, Bastian praised the crew's rapid evacuation maneuvers while highlighting rigorous safety training at Delta.

Investigations into the crash, which injured 21 but is expected to result in no fatalities, are underway as experts analyze black boxes. Weather challenges during Toronto's landing marked another layer of complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025