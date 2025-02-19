Coal India Gears Up for Subsidiary Listings Amid Market Challenges

The Coal Ministry has announced intentions to list two subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI). However, the timing is contingent on favorable market conditions.

Despite the current market downturn and the persistent flow of foreign investors pulling out, which may exert pressure on Indian equities, the ministry remains steadfast. Union Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt highlighted the advanced stage of preparation, including drafting a Red Herring Prospectus.

Financial results bolster confidence, as both subsidiaries have reported profits for the fiscal year. CMPDI's net profits saw a significant 40% increase, reaching Rs 390 crore, while BCCL's profits, although declining by 14%, remain substantial at Rs 1,174 crore. Coal India and the government have provided 'in-principle' approval for these listings.

(With inputs from agencies.)