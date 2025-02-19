Pakistan's Strategic Push for Economic Revival
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized prioritizing industrial and IT development, job creation, and export growth at a meeting with the Economic Advisory Council. He stressed using existing capacities to enhance trade competitiveness and announced plans for Green Data Centres and improved telecommunication for boosting IT exports.
In a determined stride toward economic revitalization, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined key priorities including industrial, agricultural, and IT advancements, coupled with job creation and export enhancement, during an Economic Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday.
Sharif underscored the importance of harnessing current capabilities to elevate Pakistan's trade competitiveness on a global scale. He also revealed governmental efforts to establish Green Data Centres, along with initiatives to enhance telecommunication and internet services, particularly in remote regions, to support the burgeoning IT export sector.
Additionally, the prime minister confirmed ongoing consultations to regulate digital currency, a step towards modernizing financial frameworks. Sharif expressed gratitude for the council's input and instructed relevant authorities to develop an actionable plan based on their proposals.
