Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Push for Economic Revival

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized prioritizing industrial and IT development, job creation, and export growth at a meeting with the Economic Advisory Council. He stressed using existing capacities to enhance trade competitiveness and announced plans for Green Data Centres and improved telecommunication for boosting IT exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:31 IST
Pakistan's Strategic Push for Economic Revival
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a determined stride toward economic revitalization, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined key priorities including industrial, agricultural, and IT advancements, coupled with job creation and export enhancement, during an Economic Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday.

Sharif underscored the importance of harnessing current capabilities to elevate Pakistan's trade competitiveness on a global scale. He also revealed governmental efforts to establish Green Data Centres, along with initiatives to enhance telecommunication and internet services, particularly in remote regions, to support the burgeoning IT export sector.

Additionally, the prime minister confirmed ongoing consultations to regulate digital currency, a step towards modernizing financial frameworks. Sharif expressed gratitude for the council's input and instructed relevant authorities to develop an actionable plan based on their proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025