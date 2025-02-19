Left Menu

STOXX Plummets Amid Tariff Tensions: A Market in Turmoil

Europe's STOXX index faces a significant drop over concerns of a potential trade war sparked by new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. The pan-European market is grappling with potential tariffs on significant imports, affecting industries like autos and pharmaceuticals, while the European Union seeks strategies to mitigate impacts.

In a dramatic shift on Wednesday, Europe's main STOXX index recorded its largest daily drop of the year amid escalating trade war fears following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.9%, with significant declines observed across Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. President Trump's proposed duties of up to 25% on imports, including autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, add to the ongoing trade tensions with China.

The European Commission is contemplating a response, potentially revisiting steel import quotas. Meanwhile, investors are wary, with key stocks experiencing declines and the utilities sector providing a rare oasis of stability.

