Kolkata Airport Launches Elite Assist for Passengers

The Kolkata airport introduced a paid concierge service called Elite Assist for both domestic and international passengers. This service, launched at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, aims to ease the travel experience for passengers unfamiliar with airport procedures or those requiring special assistance.

Updated: 19-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:16 IST
Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has unveiled a new paid concierge service to enhance the travel experience for passengers. Known as Elite Assist, this initiative targets both domestic and international travelers who may need assistance with airport procedures.

Launched by a private firm and inaugurated by Airport Director Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the service offers dedicated help, including guidance and baggage handling. It aims to cater to travelers who are unfamiliar with airport systems, as well as those who are elderly or ailing.

A fee of Rs 500 will grant passengers access to the service, which includes step-by-step support during the check-in process and porter assistance for luggage handling. Elite Assist is available for both arrivals and departures, providing a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

