Left Menu

Pakistani Man's Trial Unfolds: Alleged Ties to Iranian Government and Assassination Plot

The trial of Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man accused of planning political assassinations on US soil, began in Brooklyn. Merchant allegedly had ties to the Iranian government and faced undercover FBI agents posing as assassins. His lawyers argue there's insufficient evidence for the charges he faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST
Pakistani Man's Trial Unfolds: Alleged Ties to Iranian Government and Assassination Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trial of Asif Merchant, a 47-year-old Pakistani man with alleged connections to the Iranian government, commenced this week in a Brooklyn federal court. Merchant is accused of conspiring to carry out political assassinations on American soil, with prosecutors claiming that one of the potential targets was President Donald Trump.

Merchant, who could face life imprisonment if convicted on terrorism charges, is said to have traveled to New York in April 2024 to meet with individuals he believed were recruits for his plan. Unbeknownst to him, his supposed accomplices were undercover FBI agents, to whom Merchant reportedly paid a $5,000 advance, as revealed by court filings.

While prosecutors described a detailed plot orchestrated by Merchant, his defense team maintains there is insufficient evidence tying him to the alleged scheme. They emphasize Merchant's regular travels to Iran and Pakistan, which he considers home, arguing his actions were misinterpreted. The trial highlights the ongoing debate over U.S. counterterrorism strategies and entrapment concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

 United Kingdom
2
India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

 Global
3
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
4
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026