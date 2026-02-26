Pakistani Man's Trial Unfolds: Alleged Ties to Iranian Government and Assassination Plot

The trial of Asif Merchant, a 47-year-old Pakistani man with alleged connections to the Iranian government, commenced this week in a Brooklyn federal court. Merchant is accused of conspiring to carry out political assassinations on American soil, with prosecutors claiming that one of the potential targets was President Donald Trump.

Merchant, who could face life imprisonment if convicted on terrorism charges, is said to have traveled to New York in April 2024 to meet with individuals he believed were recruits for his plan. Unbeknownst to him, his supposed accomplices were undercover FBI agents, to whom Merchant reportedly paid a $5,000 advance, as revealed by court filings.

While prosecutors described a detailed plot orchestrated by Merchant, his defense team maintains there is insufficient evidence tying him to the alleged scheme. They emphasize Merchant's regular travels to Iran and Pakistan, which he considers home, arguing his actions were misinterpreted. The trial highlights the ongoing debate over U.S. counterterrorism strategies and entrapment concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)