Abhishek Sharma's Redemption Fuels India's Record T20 World Cup Win

Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya powered India to a record-breaking win against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. Sharma's return to form included a fiery 55 runs and vital partnerships, while Pandya's unbeaten 50 helped amass a total of 256, India's highest in the tournament history.

Updated: 26-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:56 IST
Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his scintillating form, smashing a fiery fifty to help power India to a record 256 for four against Zimbabwe in their critical T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Thursday. This total stands as India's highest-ever in the T20 World Cups.

India's triumph was significantly bolstered by the 25-year-old's return after a bout of illness had seen a dip in performance. Two crucial partnerships, including a 72 off 42 balls with Ishan Kishan, laid a strong foundation, setting the stage for Sharma and others to shine.

Hardik Pandya cemented the win with a robust, unbeaten half-century, partnering Tilak Varma for a prolific fifth wicket stand. Their contribution pushed India to a formidable score, ensuring a commanding victory and highlighting Sharma's significant comeback.

