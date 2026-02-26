Abhishek Sharma's Redemption Fuels India's Record T20 World Cup Win

Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his scintillating form, smashing a fiery fifty to help power India to a record 256 for four against Zimbabwe in their critical T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Thursday. This total stands as India's highest-ever in the T20 World Cups.

India's triumph was significantly bolstered by the 25-year-old's return after a bout of illness had seen a dip in performance. Two crucial partnerships, including a 72 off 42 balls with Ishan Kishan, laid a strong foundation, setting the stage for Sharma and others to shine.

Hardik Pandya cemented the win with a robust, unbeaten half-century, partnering Tilak Varma for a prolific fifth wicket stand. Their contribution pushed India to a formidable score, ensuring a commanding victory and highlighting Sharma's significant comeback.